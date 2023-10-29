Air Canada (ACDVF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 36.09%. On average, analysts expect Air Canada to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACDVF stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. Air Canada has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.98.

ACDVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

