Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank lowered its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,192 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 24,877 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total transaction of $121,296.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 8,640 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $911,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,915,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,446 shares of company stock worth $3,539,984 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $102.01 on Friday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $935.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Articles

