Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Down 12.0% in October

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth about $71,000. 54.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CSFB decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.80.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.82 on Friday. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $256.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.72 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

