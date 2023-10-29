Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $155.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $255.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALB. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Albemarle from $291.00 to $254.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $255.80.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $134.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.58. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $133.22 and a 12 month high of $334.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 45.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.81%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

