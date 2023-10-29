Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.16), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $636.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.52 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 28.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $22.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.98. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s payout ratio is 50.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,975 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 5,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

