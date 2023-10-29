AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AllianceBernstein Stock Performance

Shares of AB stock opened at $28.52 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein by 100.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 67.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

