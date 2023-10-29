AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ) Trading Down 0.5%

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.05 and last traded at $27.07. 1,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 17,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.21.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 million, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (NYSEARCA:AZAJ – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 1.17% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 Jan ETF (JANT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JANT was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

