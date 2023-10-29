Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$19.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

AP.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$24.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. CIBC decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$24.00 target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Shares of AP.UN stock opened at C$15.84 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$15.01 and a 52-week high of C$30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.08.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

