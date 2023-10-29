Alpha Copper (OTC:ALCUF) Shares Down 18.3%

Shares of Alpha Copper Corp. (OTC:ALCUF – Get Free Report) traded down 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.12. 70,035 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 127,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Alpha Copper Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.10.

Alpha Copper Company Profile

Alpha Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds an option to acquire a 60% interest in the Indata copper-gold property comprising 16 mineral claims totaling approximately 3,189 hectares located in the northwest of the community of Fort St.

