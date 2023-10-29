Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Alpha Pro Tech Stock Performance

NYSE:APT opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. Alpha Pro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of -0.74.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 4.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Pro Tech

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha Pro Tech

In other Alpha Pro Tech news, Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,817.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Pro Tech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 10.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 579,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Stories

