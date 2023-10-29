Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $160.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

GOOGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.91.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $141.22.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,105,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 38,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,792,751 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $234,599,000 after acquiring an additional 35,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 146.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.