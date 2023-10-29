Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Lowered to $150.00 at Morgan Stanley

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $124.76.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

