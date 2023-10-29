AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires 13,839 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 62.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,039 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,839 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 313.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.3% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 208.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 495,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,603,000 after purchasing an additional 335,252 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $1,792,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 28.5% during the second quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 49,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Comcast stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.55 and its 200-day moving average is $42.52. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

