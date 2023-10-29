AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys 163,649 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 991,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,649 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $45,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Appleton Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 769.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 169,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $43.53 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.54.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

