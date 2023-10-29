AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,715,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after acquiring an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after acquiring an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 658,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,898,000 after acquiring an additional 376,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $228.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $174.45 and a 52-week high of $237.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.01.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $5,057,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,688 shares of company stock valued at $17,388,097. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

