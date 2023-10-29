AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,817 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 77,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after acquiring an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $71.26 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.45.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.