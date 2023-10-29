AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $204,522,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SCHP stock opened at $50.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.