AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 59.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ SMH opened at $138.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $90.19 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

