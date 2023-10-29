AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,693 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 46,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,719,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,593,000 after acquiring an additional 40,297 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 82,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,198,000 after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

