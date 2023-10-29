AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 48,488 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,488 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $131.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $130.89 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.