AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 839 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 158.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,066,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $145,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,104 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Crane by 8,917.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 596,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,067,000 after purchasing an additional 590,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Crane by 91.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,032,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,505,000 after acquiring an additional 492,442 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Crane by 5,940.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 467,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,621,000 after acquiring an additional 459,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,726,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CR stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.08. Crane has a 52 week low of $67.28 and a 52 week high of $95.21.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.32 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

