AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 60,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1,818.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $213,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VRP opened at $21.63 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $20.88 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.26.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

