Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,540 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 146,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 23.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Altria Group by 84.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,426,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.84%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

