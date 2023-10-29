American Acquisition Opportunity (NASDAQ:AMAO) Trading Down 26.4%

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAO – Get Free Report) dropped 26.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.30 and last traded at $7.76. Approximately 151,069 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 961% from the average daily volume of 14,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.54.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Acquisition Opportunity

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $881,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in American Acquisition Opportunity in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. 51.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Acquisition Opportunity Company Profile

American Acquisition Opportunity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses in the land holdings and resources industry in the United States American Acquisition Opportunity Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fishers, Indiana.

