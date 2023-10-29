American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 8.5 %

Shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AHOTF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, August 14th.

About American Hotel Income Properties REIT

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

