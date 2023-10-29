Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Releases Earnings Results

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $393.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.65 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 19.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

ABCB opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.33 and a twelve month high of $54.24.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Ameris Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,290,000 after purchasing an additional 427,511 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 3,336.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 238,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,815,000 after purchasing an additional 231,218 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

