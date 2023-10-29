Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Ames National Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $16.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Ames National has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.62 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ames National in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Ames National by 4,824.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ames National by 608.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

