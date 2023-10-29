Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the September 30th total of 34,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Amesite

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amesite stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ:AMST – Free Report) by 295.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of Amesite worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amesite alerts:

Amesite Stock Performance

AMST opened at $2.16 on Friday. Amesite has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.46.

Amesite Company Profile

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, that provides online products in the United States. The company uses machine learning to offer a mass customized experience to learners. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, K-12 schools, museums, and non-profit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amesite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amesite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.