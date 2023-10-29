Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Cut by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $160.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.79 and a 12 month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total transaction of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.04.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

