Analysts Set C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Target Price at $9.75

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $1.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.20. C4 Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.93.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.69% and a negative net margin of 872.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 28,345 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in C4 Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 48,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

