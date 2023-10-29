Analysts Set Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) PT at $71.63

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

KKR opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.23. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s dividend payout ratio is 51.56%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $552,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,570,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,416,549.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 63.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 2,861.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

