Analysts Set Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Price Target at $14.75

Shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.75.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trinseo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Trinseo Price Performance

Shares of Trinseo stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. The company has a market cap of $210.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.22 and a 200 day moving average of $12.99. Trinseo has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $30.53.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($1.68). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 70.09% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $962.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinseo

In other Trinseo news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas bought 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $161,400.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 88,508 shares in the company, valued at $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas purchased 20,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,259.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Phillip Stasse purchased 15,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $133,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,357.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,500 shares of company stock worth $379,160. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinseo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Trinseo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Trinseo by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trinseo by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trinseo

(Get Free Report

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

Further Reading

