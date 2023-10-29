Anterix (ATEX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Monday, October 30th.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.48. Anterix had a negative net margin of 239.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 million. On average, analysts expect Anterix to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Anterix Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.74. Anterix has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $40.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anterix from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mahvash Yazdi bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.89 per share, with a total value of $29,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,429 shares in the company, valued at $251,942.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anterix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Anterix by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Anterix by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Stories

