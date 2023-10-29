Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

AR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.58.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE AR opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 3.47. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $40.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.87 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,771 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 78,269 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 114,919 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Antero Resources by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,676 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.