Aon plc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.62 (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.615 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

AON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. AON has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AON to earn $16.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.2%.

Shares of AON stock opened at $306.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.37. The stock has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. AON has a 1 year low of $273.02 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AON will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,604.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $56,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in AON by 517.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $346.67.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

