Appleton Group LLC Acquires New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. HealthEquity makes up about 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HealthEquity by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in HealthEquity by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.86 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 473.27, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.89 million. On average, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, insider Tyson D. Murdock sold 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $202,919.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,255.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $464,863.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,346,528.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,144 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,991 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

