Appleton Group LLC Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Appleton Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

