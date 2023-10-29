Appleton Group LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Seagate Technology comprises about 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 22,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $74.51.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -78.43%.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Zander sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $89,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

