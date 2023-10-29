Appleton Group LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000. Netflix comprises about 0.6% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after buying an additional 992,193 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 4,869 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $397.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.09 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total transaction of $8,885,950.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,188 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.16, for a total value of $8,885,950.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,760 shares of company stock valued at $48,046,739. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

