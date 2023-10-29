Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,618 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,483,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $379,052,000 after buying an additional 2,711,102 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 459,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,763,000 after buying an additional 10,173 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $66.29 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.62 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 106.14%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

