Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000. TJX Companies accounts for 0.5% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.42.

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $87.19 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.93 and a 1-year high of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.61% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 64,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $5,906,773.21. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 135,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

