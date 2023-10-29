Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock.
Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %
Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APVO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,337 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
