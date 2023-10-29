Aragon Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANT)

Aragon (ANT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Aragon token can currently be bought for approximately $4.92 or 0.00014354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aragon has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Aragon has a market cap of $212.45 million and $6.27 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aragon Token Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 43,176,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,166,031 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aragon

According to CryptoCompare, “Aragon (ANT) is an open-source blockchain platform for decentralized organizations (DAOs). Created by the Aragon Association, it offers tools for creating, managing, and governing DAOs. ANT tokens serve as the native governance token, used for decision-making, voting, paying fees, collateralizing disputes, and trading on exchanges.”

