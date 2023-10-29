Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Stephens

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

ADM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $70.04 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% during the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

