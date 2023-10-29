Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Stock Position Trimmed by Delphi Financial Group Inc.

Delphi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital comprises 1.1% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ARCC shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Ares Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,021,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,600. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.37% and a return on equity of 12.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.12%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.