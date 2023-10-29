Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.06% of Ares Management worth $16,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARES. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 624.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Ares Management from $106.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.92.

Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.84. 933,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,170. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $66.04 and a one year high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 188.96%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $19,939,091.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,295,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 202,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total transaction of $19,939,091.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 297,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,295,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 179,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $2,717,978.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,284,666 shares in the company, valued at $580,778,383.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 784,122 shares of company stock valued at $13,099,285 and sold 1,313,417 shares valued at $132,726,614. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.