Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.75.

NYSE AWI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.48.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $347.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.42 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 334.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

