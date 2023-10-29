Arrow Exploration (OTCMKTS:CSTPF) Trading Down 6.8%

Arrow Exploration Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSTPF – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 55,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 26,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.25.

Arrow Exploration Company Profile

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

