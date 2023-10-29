Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,467 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 350.0% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 66.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 93.0% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 550 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIO. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $63.75 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $52.25 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

