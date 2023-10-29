Asio Capital LLC Cuts Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,509 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 1.6% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,532 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 12.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 749.5% in the second quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Check Kian Low purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Broadcom from $830.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $838.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.36 and a 1 year high of $925.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $856.49 and its 200 day moving average is $808.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

